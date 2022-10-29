News Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Saweetie Says New Album 'The Single Life' Will Address Relationship Rumors / 10.29.2022

Saweetie is speaking up.

The rapper has shied away from addressing the rumors surrounding her private life, but she plans to share her “testimony” on her long-awaited album, The Single Life.

“I feel like a lot of my private love life has been publicized on the media and the internet, so it’s time for me to speak up,” Saweetie told PEOPLE during her “Single Night Life” party with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey earlier this month.

Although she broke up with Quavo back in early 2021, their relationship continues to make headlines. The Migos rapper recently appeared to reference his ex on his joint album with Takeoff, Only Built for Infinity Links.

On “Messy,” he references a woman who was unfaithful with a close friend, rumored to be Lil Baby. “I said, Caresha, please ’cause she too messy,” he raps on the DJ Durel-produced track. “Bitch fu**ed my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ / You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it, we would’ve blessed it / Now sh*t got messy.”

However, Saweetie is ready to set the record straight about any misconceptions. “I think the best way to respond to my perception is through the music ’cause honestly, if you don’t know me personally, I’m not gonna have a personal conversation online,” she said.

After announcing their breakup in March 2021, Saweetie hinted that Quavo was unfaithful. During her appearance on REVOLT’s “Caresha Please” last month, she was asked if Quavo ever cheated on her. “I think the past is just the past and I’ve moved on since then,” she said.

Saweetie’s debut album, previously titled Pretty Bitch Music, has been a long time coming, but she said it will finally drop this year.

“Everything moving forward from now, it’s all based off experience,” she said of the music. “I’m gonna address a lot of things that haven’t publicized me right or wrong, but it’s all gonna be publicized in the message, in the music.”

And she’s not holding back. “I think they can expect honesty, truth,” she added. “The Single Life is really like a diary to my life. So whatever they catch, they don’t catch.”