News Prince Williams/Wireimage Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting / 11.01.2022

Takeoff has died after a shooting in Houston.

The Migos rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was reportedly killed outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 28.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the third-floor bowling alley, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff either in the head or near his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene shows Quavo and others gathered around Takeoff. At first they tried to move him, but then put him back down, and Quavo frantically calls for help.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals.

Takeoff was the youngest member of the Atlanta supergroup Migos, which also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Last month, he and Quavo released their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links.

Just hours before the shooting, Takeoff posted a photo of himself at the bowling alley. Quavo also shared a video of himself driving around Houston with Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday.

In the wake of the tragedy, Takeoff’s peers took to social media to pay their respects including Gucci Mane, Ciara, Teyana Taylor, and Desiigner, who broke down in tears while mourning his death. “I’m done. I can’t live like this no more,” said the “Panda” rapper.

My heart hurts to hear about Take Off. It just doesn’t make sense. Gone too soon 💔 — Ciara (@ciara) November 1, 2022