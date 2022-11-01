News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Police Launch Investigation Into Shooting Death of Takeoff / 11.01.2022

An investigation is underway after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.

Police held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon where they confirmed that the Migos rapper was shot dead outside 810 Billiards & Bowling. Officers received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. of a “shooting in progress” following a private event at the bowling alley.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner started off by saying that he spoke to Takeoff’s mother, who flew in from out of town. “We stand with them in this city and this police department,” he said before praising Takeoff.

“I got many calls from Houston and everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist.”

Finner said he didn’t want the shooting to reflect poorly on the hip-hop community. “Sometimes the hip-hop community gets a bad name,” he said. “We gotta police ourselves. It is so many talented individuals. Stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry.”

Sgt. Michael Arrington with the Homicide Division said that Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene. Two people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the private party ended, a large group of about 40 people gathered near the front door of the venue. An argument ensued and shots were fired before they fled the scene. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward to help them solve the case.

“We want to find justice for this family,” Arrington said. “They’re going through a lot right now and the only thing that we can do is hope that ya’ll reach out and assist us in any way to lead to evidence that will help us apprehend and get charges and an arrest of the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

Finner added, “Somebody knows exactly who it was and I’m really confident that somebody’s gonna step up.”

According to TMZ, more than 10 shots were fired from at least two different weapons. In video footage, Quavo can be heard arguing with someone before shots ring out.

The hip-hop community is mourning the devastating loss including Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, SZA, Ciara, Desiigner, and Rich the Kid, who penned a heartfelt message to his “best friend.”

“Today I lost more than a brother,” wrote Rich the Kid. “My twin my best friend everything, I don’t wanna believe it I can’t . The most humble person I know we used to share shoes & clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already you didn’t deserve that!! i can’t stop crying I love you so much bro forever.”