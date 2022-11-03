News Getty Images JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos Explore Acquisition of Washington Commanders / 11.03.2022

JAY-Z is making a major play.

The billionaire mogul is teaming up with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to potentially buy the Washington Commanders. TMZ reports that a partnership between the billionaires is on the table after Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced that he is interested in selling the NFL team.

Snyder has hired Bank of America Securities to explore the sale of the franchise amid reports that the U.S. attorney’s office is investigating the Commanders over alleged financial improprieties.

JAY-Z, who is the wealthiest man in hip-hop with a reported net worth of $1.5 billion, has expressed serious interest in acquiring the team and found a strategic partner in Bezos, whose net worth is $114 billion. Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, already has ties to the area.

JAY-Z previously owned the Brooklyn Nets before he was forced to sell the team due to a potential conflict of interest with his sports and marketing agency, Roc Nation Sports.

Hov and Bezos are not the only ones vying for the Commanders. Byron Allen and Robert Griffin III have also expressed interest in the team.

This comes as JAY-Z’s business with Bacardi is on the rocks. Last month, he sued the liquor giant over their D’Usse partnership. Bacardi claims that JAY-Z backed out of a deal to sell his 50 percent stake in the cognac brand and tried to double its valuation. However, JAY-Z believes Bacardi is trying to lowball him and demanded that they turn over financial records.