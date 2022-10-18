News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images JAY-Z Sues Bacardi Over D'Usse Partnership / 10.18.2022

JAY-Z’s deal with D’Usse is on the rocks.

The hip-hop mogul’s company SC Liquor has filed a lawsuit against his partners at Bacardi. According to TMZ, he wants to know just how much money his cognac line is making.

JAY-Z has a 50/50 stake in D’Usse, which he has co-owned since 2011. However, it appears that the partnership, officially named D’Usse LLC, has hit a rough patch and JAY-Z wants financial clarity.

JAY-Z is also demanding all books and records, the location of all warehouses storing D’Usse barrels, bottles, and accessories, as well as all info regarding Bacardi’s physical inventory and its inventory process.

It’s unclear what prompted the suit, but there appears to be some level of distrust between the two parties. In the documents, SC Liquor says it needs to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as” a partner in the company.

JAY-Z has regularly shouted out D’Usse on his hit songs including Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love” and “Part II (On the Run).” He even famously drank D’Usse out of one of his Grammys.

Back in August, Hov scored a legal victory in his lawsuit against perfume company Parlux. A judge ruled that the perfume company owes JAY-Z $6.78 million in unpaid royalties for his fragrance Gold Jay Z. This comes after Parlux lost a 2016 $68 million lawsuit accusing the rapper of failing to promote the perfume.