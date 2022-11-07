New Music Getty Images Yung Bleu and Lil Wayne Team Up on 'Soul Child' / 11.07.2022

After linking with Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu teams up with Lil Wayne on his latest single “Soul Child.”

Over a sped-up sample of Musiq Soulchild’s “Love,” Bleu takes some time to boast about his accomplishments, including a Drake feature on his 2020 single “You’re Mines Still.”

“I show what these ni**as what to do with a Drake feature / Six-time nominated / Used to wait in line, now they got us accommodated,” he sings. “Just think about the last seven months that I dominated.”

Weezy caps off the track by repping his hometown (“New Orleans love me like Miami love Udonis”) and professing his love for lean (“Promethazine make my punch punch like Muhammad”).

“Soul Child” is set to appear on Bleu’s upcoming album TANTRA, the follow-up to 2021’s Moon Boy, which drops Friday. The 17-track album has already spawned collaborations with Nicki (“Love in the Way”), French Montana (“Life Worth Living”), and Ne-Yo (“Walk Through the Fire”).