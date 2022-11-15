News Getty Images Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Lead 2023 Grammy Nominations / 11.15.2022

All hail the queen.

Beyoncé leads the nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, earning nine for her chart-topping album Renaissance, which was nominated in all the major categories including Album, Record, and Song of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar scores eight nominations for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each for their albums, 30 and In These Silent Days.

In addition to the aforementioned artists, the Album of the Year nominees include ABBA’s Voyage, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Lizzo’s Special, and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

Record of the Year includes ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL,” Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Brandi Carlile’s “You And Me On The Rock,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

In the Best New Artist category, the nominees are Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Muni Long, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg.

Another standout category, Best Rap Album, includes DJ Khaled’s God Did, Future’s I Never Liked You, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, and Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry.

Last year’s big winner, Silk Sonic, was absent from the nominees after Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak withdrew their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, from consideration. Drake and The Weeknd also continued their boycott of the Grammys by withholding their solo music, but Drake still managed to score a pair of Best Rap Song nods for his collaborations with Jack Harlow (“Churchill Downs”) and Future (“Wait for U”).

Beyoncé and JAY-Z also make history, tying for the most Grammy nominations of all time, bringing each of their career totals to a record-breaking 88 nominations.

The 65th annual ceremony will air live on CBS from L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023. See a partial list of nominations below and the full here.

65th Annual Grammy Awards Nominations

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

SONG OF THE YEAR

“abcdefu” – Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” – Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) – Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” – Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me” ­- Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” – Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” – Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy” –

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” – Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry STyles

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING ALBUM

“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé

“Rosewood” – Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love” – Diplo & Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated” – KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees” – RÜFÜS DU SOL

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

RENAISSANCE– Beyoncé

Fragments – Bonobo

Diplo – Diplo

The Last Goodbye – ODESZA

Surrender – RÜFÜS DU SOL

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” – Beyoncé

“Here With Me” – Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Over” – Lucky Daye

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“Do 4 Love” – Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin'” – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” – Beyoncé

“‘Round Midnight” – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

BEST R&B SONG

“CUFF IT” – Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” – Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” – Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” – PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Operation Funk – Cory Henry

Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy

Drones – Terrace Martin

Starfruit – Moonchild

Red Balloon – Tank And The Bangas

BEST R&B ALBUM

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Black Radio III – Robert Glasper

Candydrip – Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun – PJ Morton

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” – Doja Cat

“pushin P” – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“BEAUTIFUL” – DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

“WAIT FOR U” – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live)” – Latto

BEST RAP SONG

“Churchill Downs” – Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

“GOD DID” – Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” – Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“pushin P” – Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U” – Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

BEST RAP ALBUM

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You – Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Yet To Come” – BTS

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz