News Bryson Tiller Reveals That He and Jack Harlow Almost Did a Joint Album / 11.17.2022

Bryson Tiller and Jack Harlow almost did a joint album.

The Trap Soul singer reveals that he and his fellow Louisville native had planned to record a collaborative project, but it never happened. In an interview with Bootleg Kev, Tiller explained that he was dealing with mental health issues at the time.

“We planned on doing it a little while ago, but he caught me in the middle of depression so I just wasn’t in that mental space to even do that,” said Tiller (via HipHop-N-More). “I ended up not going to Atlanta like we originally planned.”

While fans will have to wait for a full album, the longtime friends have worked together in the past on tracks like 2019’s “Thru the Night” and 2020’s “Luv Is Dro.”

Their friendship dates back to 2015 when a teenage Harlow messaged Tiller to express his admiration. “I’m a massive fan dude and study your every move,” he told Tiller in a DM, which Harlow shared in April. “I just turned 17 and I’m very confident in my craft and trajectory of my career.”

A grateful Tiller responded, “Thanks man I appreciate it. keep working. anything is possible.”

Bryson is now readying his new album, the follow-up to 2020’s Anniversary, for release early next year. In September, he released the lead single “Outside,” which samples Ying Yang Twins’ “Wait (The Whisper Song).”

“I’m just so excited to give people experiences, something that they can attach to a memory that they have going on in life,” he said. “That’s kinda what I really care about right now.”

Watch the full interview, where Tiller also reveals his favorite albums of 2022, Steve Lacy’s Gemini Rights and Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss.