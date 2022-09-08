Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller Is Back 'Outside' On His New Single

By Devin
  /  09.08.2022

The Serenity era begins.

After much anticipation, Bryson Tiller caps off the summer with his new single “Outside.” Over a sample of Ying Yang Twins’ “Wait (The Whisper Song),” Tiller serenades the ladies with another anthem.

“No plans to unknown plans / You don’t need a man, you got your own bands / No kid money, these grown bands,” he sings.

The song marks the first single from Tiller’s long-awaited album Serenity, the follow-up to 2020’s Anniversary. Last year, he announced that the project would be a triple album featuring rap, R&B, and pop.

Serenity is about me not giving a f**k at all,” he told fans. “I still don’t give a f**k, to be honest right now. But Serenity is more so me having a peace of mind, in my element, making music and just being free creatively.”

He can also be heard on Nav’s new album Demons Protected By Angels, which drops tonight.

Bryson Tiller

