Drake

Drake and 21 Savage Debut 'Rich Flex' Video

By Devin
  /  11.17.2022

21, can you do something for me?

Drake and 21 Savage continue their Her Loss rollout with a video for “Rich Flex,” which offers a glimpse into their jet-set lifestyle.

The lo-fi clip, which was uploaded to Drake’s YouTube as “Rich Flex Her Loss Recap,” features footage that Drake himself shot on a camcorder and is filled with celebrity cameos from Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones, and more.

The Drake cam captured his performance with 21 at the Morehouse-Spelman concert in Atlanta and Wayne’s Lil Weezyana Fest. In addition to catching Jack Harlow on tour, he was courtside at the Toronto Raptors game, where he ran into DeMar DeRozan and coach Nick Nurse.

It ends with him boarding his private Air Drake jet with BFF Lil Yachty, who flexes an icy OVO chain.

Drake and 21 are enjoying the success of Her Loss, which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week for a hip-hop/R&B album this year. Eight songs off the project debuted in the top 10 on the Hot 100.

Music Videos
21 Savage
Drake

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Addresses Confusion Over 'Under the Influence' Lyrics

Breezy is setting the record straight.
By Devin
11.14.2022
News

Nas Appears to Respond After 21 Savage Calls Him 'Not Relevant'

The hip-hop legend is breaking his silence.
By Devin
11.15.2022
News

The Game, Doja Cat Share Support for Nicki Minaj After Grammy Snub

Nicki’s peers are coming to her defense after she was shut out of the nominations.
By Devin
11.16.2022
News

Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift's Name on Billboard Chart

The 6 God is seemingly in his feelings about his chart position.
By Devin
11.14.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories