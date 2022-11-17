Music Videos Drake and 21 Savage Debut 'Rich Flex' Video / 11.17.2022

21, can you do something for me?

Drake and 21 Savage continue their Her Loss rollout with a video for “Rich Flex,” which offers a glimpse into their jet-set lifestyle.

The lo-fi clip, which was uploaded to Drake’s YouTube as “Rich Flex Her Loss Recap,” features footage that Drake himself shot on a camcorder and is filled with celebrity cameos from Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones, and more.

The Drake cam captured his performance with 21 at the Morehouse-Spelman concert in Atlanta and Wayne’s Lil Weezyana Fest. In addition to catching Jack Harlow on tour, he was courtside at the Toronto Raptors game, where he ran into DeMar DeRozan and coach Nick Nurse.

It ends with him boarding his private Air Drake jet with BFF Lil Yachty, who flexes an icy OVO chain.

Drake and 21 are enjoying the success of Her Loss, which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week for a hip-hop/R&B album this year. Eight songs off the project debuted in the top 10 on the Hot 100.