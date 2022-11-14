News Getty Images Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Debuts at No. 1 / 11.14.2022

Drake and 21 Savage are flexing on the charts.

Their joint album Her Loss debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Nov. 10.

Of that sum, SEA units comprise 391,000 (513.56 million on-demand streams), while album sales account for 12,000.

The 16-track set, which was released Nov. 4 after being delayed a week, earns the biggest week for a hip-hop/R&B set and the fourth-largest streaming week for any album this year.

Her Loss becomes Drake’s 12th overall No. 1 and his second No. 1 of 2022 following Honestly, Nevermind, which debuted atop the chart in July with 204,000 equivalent album units.

Drake now has the third-most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, only trailing The Beatles with 19 and JAY-Z with 14. Her Loss is the third leader for 21 Savage following 2018’s I Am > I Was and 2020’s Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin.

Elsewhere, Joji returns to the top 10 with Smithereens, which opens at No. 5 with 57,000. The Weeknd’s The Highlights rises 7-6 with 39,000, while Steve Lacy’s Gemini Rights jumps 17-10 with 27,000 following its vinyl release.

Billboard 200 Top 10

1. Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss – 404,000

2. Taylor Swift – Midnights – 299,000

3. Lil Baby – It’s Only Me – 62,000

4. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – 58,000

5. Joji – Smithereens – 57,000

6. Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album – 41,000

7. The Weeknd – The Highlights – 39,000

8. Harry Styles – Harry’s House – 30,000

9. Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak – 28,000

10. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights -27,000