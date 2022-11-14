Drake and 21 Savage

Getty Images

Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Debuts at No. 1

By Devin
  /  11.14.2022

Drake and 21 Savage are flexing on the charts.

Their joint album Her Loss debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Nov. 10.

Of that sum, SEA units comprise 391,000 (513.56 million on-demand streams), while album sales account for 12,000.

The 16-track set, which was released Nov. 4 after being delayed a week, earns the biggest week for a hip-hop/R&B set and the fourth-largest streaming week for any album this year.

Her Loss becomes Drake’s 12th overall No. 1 and his second No. 1 of 2022 following Honestly, Nevermind, which debuted atop the chart in July with 204,000 equivalent album units.

Drake now has the third-most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, only trailing The Beatles with 19 and JAY-Z with 14. Her Loss is the third leader for 21 Savage following 2018’s I Am > I Was and 2020’s Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin.

Elsewhere, Joji returns to the top 10 with Smithereens, which opens at No. 5 with 57,000. The Weeknd’s The Highlights rises 7-6 with 39,000, while Steve Lacy’s Gemini Rights jumps 17-10 with 27,000 following its vinyl release.

Billboard 200 Top 10

1. Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss – 404,000
2. Taylor Swift – Midnights – 299,000
3. Lil Baby – It’s Only Me – 62,000
4. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – 58,000
5. Joji – Smithereens – 57,000
6. Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album – 41,000
7. The Weeknd – The Highlights – 39,000
8. Harry Styles – Harry’s House – 30,000
9. Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak – 28,000
10. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights -27,000

News
21 Savage
Drake

TRENDING
News

Offset, Quavo, & Drake Pay Tribute to Takeoff at Emotional Memorial Service

The star-studded sendoff also featured performances from Justin Bieber and Chlöe Bailey.
By Devin
11.11.2022
News

Quavo, Offset, & Cardi B Reunite After Takeoff's Death

They were seen together for the first time since the Nov. 1 tragedy.
By Devin
11.11.2022
News

Nick Cannon Responds to Claim He Pays $3 Million in Child Support

Cannon says he spends “a lot more” to support his family.
By Devin
11.12.2022
News

Quavo Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Takeoff

“I love you with all my heart. I’ll never leave you.”
By Devin
11.12.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories