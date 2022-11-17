New Music Roddy Ricch Serves Up New Project 'Feed Tha Streets 3' / 11.17.2022

Dinner is served.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Roddy Ricch serves up the third installment in his Feed Tha Streets series. The 15-track project, his second this year, features the previously-released singles “Stop Breathing,” “Aston Martin Truck,” and “Twin” with Lil Durk.

Roddy takes it to the bedroom on the Turbo-produced “#1 Freak” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, while “Letter to My Son” is a heartfelt dedication to his first born child.

“I feel like just having fun was the main thing we wanted to do with this album,” the Compton rapper told Apple Music. “I didn’t want to worry about anything outside of the studio. I wanted to worry about the music the most and give my fans the best experience.”

Feed Tha Streets 3 arrives one year after Roddy’s sophomore album Live Life Fast. In June, be released his three-track EP The Big 3.

Last night, Roddy closed out the “Twelve Carat Tour” with Post Malone before a sold-out crowd in his hometown of L.A.

Feast on Feed Tha Streets 3 below.