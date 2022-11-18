News Akon Says Chris Brown Could Be Michael Jackson If He Had the Right Team / 11.18.2022

Chris Brown has the potential to be the next Michael Jackson, according to Akon.

The singer believes that the R&B superstar could have had a career like the King of Pop if he had the right people in his corner.

During an interview with Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Akon shared his thoughts on Chris’ career trajectory.

“In this day and age, the only person in my opinion that could have achieved just as great as a legacy as Mike to me would have been Chris Brown,” he said. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by.”

He went on to praise Chris’ talent. “‘Cause he got the talent, he just needed the direction,” he said. “Imagine if Chris had Mike’s team, just imagine that. It would be something different.”

Akon claims that Chris needs a better team of management and handlers surrounding him. “Chris, he got Bloods around him, he got little gangbangers around him,” he said. “He don’t have the guidance. He smart, but he’s smart according to what this generation of smart attracts.”

He says his “Came to Do” collaborator could be “the greatest entertainer ever” if he removed certain people from his circle. “Chris has the opportunity,” he stated.

Breezy has often been compared to his idol. Speaking with Big Boy on Real 92.3 earlier this year, he addressed the MJ comparisons. “My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” said Brown. “I don’t know if they look at it as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I couldn’t even look at it. He’s light years ahead. There is no competing with him.”

Despite Akon’s sentiments, Chris’ career is thriving. This week, he earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for Breezy (Deluxe). He also released new music in the form of two Christmas singles, “It’s Giving Christmas” and “No Time Like Christmas.”