Jacquees Announces New Album 'Sincerely for You' / 11.18.2022

Before the year is over, Jacquees will release his new album.

The “King of R&B” has announced that his third studio album Sincerely for You will arrive Dec. 16. Executive produced by Future, the 17-track set features appearances from Dreezy, Tory Lanez, 21 Savage, and Future.

6LACK and Summer Walker team up on the breakup record “Tell Me It’s Over.” “I sent [Summer] the song. She was like, ‘Oh, this hard. This sound like some of your old music.’ This one of the ones,” Jacquees told Rap-Up.

Ahead of its release, Jacquees has released a trio of tracks including “Say Yea,” “Still That,” and “Tipsy.”

The album follows 2019’s King of R&B. “This gon’ be one of the ones… 4275, if that was my last album, I would be satisfied with that,” he said of his 2018 debut. “But this one, this the one. 4275 went gold, this one going platinum.”

See the tracklist below.

Sincerely for You Tracklist

1. “Sincerely For You (Intro)”

2. “Say Yea”

3. “Reason Why”

4. “When You Bad Like That” feat. Future

5. “Woman’s Worth”

6. “Start Over”

7. “Tell Me It’s Over” feat. 6LACK and Summer Walker

8. “I Remember”

9. “Ya Body” feat. Dreezy

10. “Be With You” feat. Tory Lanez

11. “Way Too Many Shots”

12. “Still That”

13. “Tipsy”

14. “Sex, Hennessy, & R&B/Talking About You”

15. “Stay There”

16. “The Mud” feat. 21 Savage

17. “One More Time” feat. John P. Kee