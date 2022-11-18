News Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Son Noah / 11.18.2022

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The couple has welcomed their first child together. After a full day of labor, Jhené gave birth to a baby boy named Noah Hasani on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles.

In addition to revealing his name, Jhené shared photos from the delivery room. She was joined by Sean and her mother, sister Mila J, and daughter Namiko. A photo of her late brother, Miyagi Hasani, was displayed in the room. Jhené honored Miyagi by giving Noah the same middle name.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she captioned her slideshow.

Jhene Aiko & Big Sean have welcomed their baby boy into the world!🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/r9KlErHH9O — CultureCentral (@CultureCentral1) November 18, 2022

Sean shared his own photos from the hospital, including one of his son holding his finger. “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” wrote the new dad. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙.”

Mom and dad received congratulations from celebrity friends including John Legend, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, DJ Khaled, T.I., Ella Mai, and more.

Back in July, Jhené and Sean announced that they were expecting their first child. Jhené has a 14-year-old daughter, Namiko, from her previous relationship with Omarion’s brother, O’Ryan.