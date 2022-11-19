NBA YoungBoy and JAY-Z

Getty Images

NBA YoungBoy Claims He Can Outrap JAY-Z

By Devin
  /  11.19.2022

YoungBoy is better?

NBA YoungBoy is feeling extra confident in his lyrical ability. While trading insults with his Never Broke Again signee NoCap over a money dispute, the Baton Rouge rapper claimed that he can outrap JAY-Z.

“Jay-Z can’t out rap me boy,” he wrote before taking more shots at NoCap.

“This ain’t bout no music you just a scary bitch I wanted revenge on the labels ni**a,” he continued. “I’m holding over here you ain’t even got 300k for yo tax bill clown just protect yourself pussy.”

YoungBoy’s response comes after NoCap called out his label boss. “I carried dis s**t when u was gone,” said NoCap. “I stop f**kin’ with n***as who would’ve did whatever to see me win to stay loyal to yo hatin ass & let me kno what I owe u, I don’t recall u givin s**t.”

YoungBack shot back, “I pay attention to all the slick ass shit you be doing and saying you a bitch ass ni**a what I call a real rapper. We don’t do music ’cause I don’t fwy stop speaking on me to these people you my daddy artist. You a f**king worker bitch you ain’t my brother f**k you pay me.”

While YoungBoy’s claim is up for debate, he did recently surpass JAY-Z for rappers with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200. He has 25 entries in total, starting with 2017’s AI YoungBoy and including his most recent project, Ma’ I Got a Family, compared to JAY-Z’s 23.

However, he still doesn’t have as many No. 1s as JAY-Z. Hov has 14 leaders on the Billboard 200, while YoungBoy only has three.

If his output this year is any indication, YoungBoy is likely to rack up even more chart stats in the future. The prolific MC released five projects in 2022 alone, including 3800 Degrees, Colors, The Last Slimeto, and his joint album with DaBaby, Better Than You.

News
NBA YoungBoy

TRENDING
News

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28

His brother announced that he passed away from respiratory failure.
By Devin
11.17.2022
News

The Game, Doja Cat Share Support for Nicki Minaj After Grammy Snub

Nicki’s peers are coming to her defense after she was shut out of the nominations.
By Devin
11.16.2022
News

Nas Appears to Respond After 21 Savage Calls Him 'Not Relevant'

The hip-hop legend is breaking his silence.
By Devin
11.15.2022
News

Chris Brown Addresses Confusion Over 'Under the Influence' Lyrics

Breezy is setting the record straight.
By Devin
11.14.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories