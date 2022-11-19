News Getty Images NBA YoungBoy Claims He Can Outrap JAY-Z / 11.19.2022

NBA YoungBoy is feeling extra confident in his lyrical ability. While trading insults with his Never Broke Again signee NoCap over a money dispute, the Baton Rouge rapper claimed that he can outrap JAY-Z.

“Jay-Z can’t out rap me boy,” he wrote before taking more shots at NoCap.

“This ain’t bout no music you just a scary bitch I wanted revenge on the labels ni**a,” he continued. “I’m holding over here you ain’t even got 300k for yo tax bill clown just protect yourself pussy.”

NBA YoungBoy responds to NoCap pic.twitter.com/isDTPFu0DF — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 18, 2022

YoungBoy’s response comes after NoCap called out his label boss. “I carried dis s**t when u was gone,” said NoCap. “I stop f**kin’ with n***as who would’ve did whatever to see me win to stay loyal to yo hatin ass & let me kno what I owe u, I don’t recall u givin s**t.”

YoungBack shot back, “I pay attention to all the slick ass shit you be doing and saying you a bitch ass ni**a what I call a real rapper. We don’t do music ’cause I don’t fwy stop speaking on me to these people you my daddy artist. You a f**king worker bitch you ain’t my brother f**k you pay me.”

While YoungBoy’s claim is up for debate, he did recently surpass JAY-Z for rappers with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200. He has 25 entries in total, starting with 2017’s AI YoungBoy and including his most recent project, Ma’ I Got a Family, compared to JAY-Z’s 23.

However, he still doesn’t have as many No. 1s as JAY-Z. Hov has 14 leaders on the Billboard 200, while YoungBoy only has three.

If his output this year is any indication, YoungBoy is likely to rack up even more chart stats in the future. The prolific MC released five projects in 2022 alone, including 3800 Degrees, Colors, The Last Slimeto, and his joint album with DaBaby, Better Than You.