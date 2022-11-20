News Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Fetty Wap Goes Viral with New Single 'Sweet Yamz' / 11.20.2022

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Fetty Wap is serving up a feel-good anthem.

On Friday, the 1738 rapper returned with his new single “Sweet Yamz,” his first release as a lead artist since 2021.

“Can I get to the yams? / Sweet yams / Show me the way,” he sings on the melodic track. “‘Cause I got bills to pay / Can I get to the yams?”

If the song sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a remake of 2021’s “Yamz” by Masego and Devin Morrison.

“I really connected with the original song ‘Yamz’ from the first time I heard it earlier this year,” said Fetty. “It makes me think of one of my favorite cities, Miami. I immediately knew I wanted to flip it and had to do a Zoomix!”

Fetty’s version is making its way into homes this holiday season. His name started trending as fans showed their love. “Can we talk about how much a bop Sweet Yamz by Fetty Wap is. What a return,” tweeted one person, while another declared it a “smooth ass thanksgiving song.”

This nigga Fetty Wap just made a smooth ass thanksgiving song🤣🤣 — Simping Vinsmoke (@glovinsmoke) November 19, 2022

Fetty Wap has a song called “Sweet Yamz” and I’m fully prepared for it to fully take over my whole fyp this holiday season. — Berto (@BertoBerryFinn) November 19, 2022

Sweet Yamz by Fetty Wap an instant classic.. no cap 😂 — BigGDJerr (@BigGDJerr) November 18, 2022

Can we talk about how much a bop Sweet Yamz by Fetty Wap is. What a return — Patsy Wanklo (@jarek_campbelll) November 18, 2022

It’s not really the holiday season until you turn on that Fetty Wap sweet yamz 🤭😂pic.twitter.com/Ab40yI3g87 — sʜᴇʟʟʏ❤️sᴇᴜʟɢꞮ🐻 (@nunu_nune00) November 19, 2022

Wiz Khalifa was even seen smoking and singing along to Fetty’s viral bop on Instagram Live.

Unfortunately, Fetty won’t be spending the holidays at home. He remains behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. The charge comes with a minimum of five years in prison, and a maximum of 40 years.