Kelly Rowland and Chris Brown

Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown After Boos From AMAs Crowd

By Devin
  /  11.21.2022

Chris Brown has a friend in Kelly Rowland.

On Sunday, Breezy took home the fan-voted award for Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards. When Kelly announced Chris as the winner, there were some boos and gasps from the crowd at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater during the live broadcast.

But Kelly wasn’t having it. She promptly shut down the rowdy crowd after they appeared to disapprove of Chris’ win against The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz, Lucky Daye, and Giveon.

“Excuse me, chill out,” she said before giving Chris his flowers. “But I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I want to thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations!”

Rowland received support and backlash on social media. “It takes a lot of courage to stand up to people. I appreciate Kelly for that,” commented one person, while another responded by bringing up Chris’ past. “It takes more courage to denounce an abuser in front of a crowd like that.”

Kelly’s comments come after Brown’s performance at the AMAs was canceled. He was slated to pay tribute to Michael Jackson, but it was scrapped at the last minute for unknown reasons.

Chris shared footage from his rehearsals where he performed a medley of MJ hits in honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller.

In his caption, he wrote, “U SERIOUS?” before revealing that the AMAs “cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

Ciara was also supposed to take part in the MJ tribute. She posted a video of her and Chris dancing to “Thriller” during rehearsals while sharing her support for Chris.

“MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all! Thriller 40th Anniversary,” wrote Ciara. “@ChrisBrown you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you.”

American Music Awards
News
Chris Brown
Kelly Rowland

TRENDING
News

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28

His brother announced that he passed away from respiratory failure.
By Devin
11.17.2022
News

Chris Brown's Michael Jackson Tribute at American Music Awards Canceled

The singer shared rehearsal footage from the epic performance.
By Devin
11.19.2022
News

The Game, Doja Cat Share Support for Nicki Minaj After Grammy Snub

Nicki’s peers are coming to her defense after she was shut out of the nominations.
By Devin
11.16.2022
News

Nas Appears to Respond After 21 Savage Calls Him 'Not Relevant'

The hip-hop legend is breaking his silence.
By Devin
11.15.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories