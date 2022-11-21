New Music Burak Cingi/Redferns Meek Mill Returns with 'Flamerz 5' Mixtape / 11.21.2022

This what they’ve been waitin’ for.

After much anticipation, Meek Mill returns with Flamerz 5, the latest installment in his mixtape series. The 15-track set, which was released for free, features his freestyles to popular tracks including GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” and Ice Spice’s “Munch.”

The Dreamchasers boss also flows over Future’s “Wait for U,” Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” and DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” with appearances from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, and Yung Ro.

This is the first project from Meek since he parted ways with Roc Nation and launched a strategic partnership with William Morris Endeavor. His last album, Expensive Pain, was released in October 2021 via Atlantic/MMG.

This weekend, Meek will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dreams and Nightmares with his sold-out “Meek Mill + Friends” concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Stream Flamerz 5 below.