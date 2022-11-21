Meek Mill performs during day 2 of Wireless Festival

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Meek Mill Returns with 'Flamerz 5' Mixtape

By Devin
  /  11.21.2022

This what they’ve been waitin’ for.

After much anticipation, Meek Mill returns with Flamerz 5, the latest installment in his mixtape series. The 15-track set, which was released for free, features his freestyles to popular tracks including GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” and Ice Spice’s “Munch.”

The Dreamchasers boss also flows over Future’s “Wait for U,” Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” and DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” with appearances from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, and Yung Ro.

This is the first project from Meek since he parted ways with Roc Nation and launched a strategic partnership with William Morris Endeavor. His last album, Expensive Pain, was released in October 2021 via Atlantic/MMG.

This weekend, Meek will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dreams and Nightmares with his sold-out “Meek Mill + Friends” concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Stream Flamerz 5 below.

New Music
Meek Mill

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown's Michael Jackson Tribute at American Music Awards Canceled

The singer shared rehearsal footage from the epic performance.
By Devin
11.19.2022
News

Fetty Wap Goes Viral with New Single 'Sweet Yamz'

Wiz Khalifa was even seen singing along to the holiday anthem.
By Devin
11.20.2022
News

Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown After Boos From AMAs Crowd

Kelly told the crowd to “chill out” after they disapproved of Chris’ win.
By Devin
11.21.2022
News

Chris Brown Addresses Confusion Over 'Under the Influence' Lyrics

Breezy is setting the record straight.
By Devin
11.14.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories