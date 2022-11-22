News Paras Griffin/Getty Images DaBaby Unleashes Freestyle Over Lauryn Hill's 'Doo Wop' / 11.22.2022

DaBaby is back with more bars.

After flexing over Latto’s “Big Energy,” the rapper takes it back to 1998 with a freestyle to Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).” Over The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill track, the six-time Grammy nominee declares himself the “best motherfu**in’ rapper” before shouting out the “mamas, aunties, and grannys.”

On his two-minute flow, he addresses his controversial past and the lessons he’s learned. “I already did it before, but I’m back more wise and a lil’ more patient,” raps Billion Dollar Baby, while also responding to the backlash. “I’ma pop my shit regardless if they play my song.”

“I already did it before but I’m back more wise & a lil more patient”🗣 This one for ya auntie nem! “DOO WOP (That Thing)”🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qz4u9EoKQX — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 22, 2022

This is the latest in DaBaby’s freestyle series, which includes “Big Energy” and “Spin.” And there may be even more music to come.

“I’ma drop a mixtape and make the world stop like Kobe did,” reveals the rapper, who just wrapped his “Baby on Baby 2” tour.

When it comes to freestyling, DaBaby remains confident in his ability. In a recent interview with Math Hoffa, he said he’s in the “top 5,” and that the only rappers who can compete with him are Eminem, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar.