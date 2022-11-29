News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Settle Divorce, Ye to Pay $200,000 a Month in Child Support / 11.29.2022

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have finally settled their divorce.

Nearly two years after Kim filed for divorce, the former couple has reached an agreement on child custody and property-related issues. The settlement came on Monday, the evening before Ye was scheduled to be deposed ahead of a possible trial next month.

According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye will share joint custody with “equal access” to their four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, sources tell the outlet that the kids will spend most of their time with Kim, something that Ye previously acknowledged.

As part of the agreement, Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support, which is just his share of the total expense. He will also be responsible for 50 percent of their educational expenses, including tuition, and 50 percent of security expenses.

Should a dispute arise involving their children, Kim and Kanye have agreed to mediation. If one of them fails to participate, the other gets to make the decision by default.

As for their property, it will be divided according to their prenup. Kim already owns the $60 million Hidden Hills home where their kids were raised. In October 2021, she agreed to pay Kanye cash to even out the property’s value.

Ye will also transfer title of the $4.5 million home he purchased across the street from Kim in December 2021. She will be responsible for all expenses related to the property, which borders her lot.

It’s been a long road to resolving the divorce. Ye has gone through half a dozen lawyers and has ignored depositions. “Kim’s patience was tested, but she handled things calmly and ultimately Kanye came around,” says a source.

TMZ reports that Kim’s lawyer Laura Wasser was instrumental in the settlement, going back and forth to resolve the outstanding issues. According to the prenup, both Kim and Kanye waived spousal support.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. After the divorce proceedings stalled, Kim asked a judge in March to declare her legally single, with child custody and financial assets to be addressed at a later date.