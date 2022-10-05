News Kanye West Blasts Khloe Kardashian After She Defends Kim Kardashian / 10.05.2022

The family continues to feud.

Kanye West is putting Khloe Kardashian on blast after she spoke up on behalf of her sister Kim Kardashian and told him to stop using her family to “deflect” from his recent “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy.

In an all-caps post, Ye called the Kardashians “liars” and once again accused them of kidnapping his daughter Chicago by holding a “secret” birthday party for her amid the couple’s divorce.

“You are lying and are liars yall basically kidnapped chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there,” he wrote. “[Travis Scott] gave me the address of my child’s party. That’s how y’all play with black fathers.”

He also claimed that the Kardashians hosted a party for his son Psalm’s birthday when he was out of town. “Y’all also threw a party before Psalm’s birthday when I was flying back from japan to be there for his birthday and the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party on line,” he added. “Also I should see my children 100 % of the time but since there’s a separation it should have been 50% of the time.”

“Ya’ll wouldn’t have played with Donda like that in Jesus name,” he said while referencing his late mother.

In her original post, Khloe called out Ye for disparaging her sister on social media.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” she commented on his post addressing the fallout over his “White Lives Matter” controversy.

“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” she continued.

She also responded to his repeated claim that he was not invited to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party in January.

“Enough already,” said Khloe. “We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

She went on to say that Kim takes care of their four children “80 percent of the time,” something Kanye recently said in his “Alo Mind” podcast interview.

She pleaded that he leave Kim and their family alone. “Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully,” she said before offering to continue the conversation off social media. “I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

Ye’s comments come after he went on “Good Morning America” last month and publicly apologized to his ex-wife for causing her “stress.”

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger, but also ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either,” said Ye, while also defending himself as a father.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”