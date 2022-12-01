New Music Metro Boomin Returns With New Album 'Heroes & Villains' / 12.01.2022

A hero returns.

Metro Boomin is officially back in action with his new album Heroes & Villains. The star-studded sequel to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes features an A-list cast of characters including The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Future, and Chris Brown.

The Weeknd and 21 Savage join forces on “Creepin’,” which samples Mario Winans’ 2004 classic “I Don’t Wanna Know,” while Chris Brown and Future connect on “Superhero (Heroes & Villains).” Travis Scott makes four appearances on “Niagara Falls” with Savage, “Trace” with Young Thug, and “Lock On Me” with Future, and “Raindrops (Insane).”

The blockbuster lineup also includes the first posthumous release from Takeoff, who guests alongside A$AP Rocky on “Feel the Fiyaaaah!,” plus appearances from John Legend, Don Toliver, and Gunna.

During an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, Metro revealed that this is the second album in a trilogy that started with Not All Heroes Wear Capes. “I’m going to see how this flow, because I really want to shoot a lot of videos to this one, and I’ve put a lot of time into this body of work,” said the super-producer. “So I really want to stretch it, and not just throw out the third one.”

Earlier in the week, Metro teased his superhero-inspired project with a short film starring Young Thug, Gunna, Morgan Freeman, and LaKeith Stanfield.

Stream Heroes & Villains below.