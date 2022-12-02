News Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Offset Returns to the Stage for First Time Since Takeoff's Death / 12.02.2022

Offset is getting back to work.

The Migos rapper returned to the stage during Art Basel in Miami on Thursday night, one month after Takeoff was fatally shot. During his first gig since Takeoff’s death, he performed Migos’ hits including “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt,” as well Takeoff’s 2018 solo single “Last Memory.”

Right from the start, he dedicated his performance to his fellow Migos member. “We’re doing this for my brother, for Takeoff … let’s do this sh*t!” he told the crowd.

In a heartfelt tribute last month, Offset opened up about the “unbearable” loss of his cousin. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he said. “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

He delayed his album release, while continuing to pay tribute to Takeoff on social media. “Not a day go by man this shit still unreal to me,” he captioned a video of him hugging Takeoff.

Cardi B was also by her husband’s side during his set at E11EVEN nightclub and the couple seemed to be enjoying themselves, drinking and dancing throughout the evening.

Cardi recently revealed that Offset has been struggling to find joy in the wake of the tragedy. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she said on Instagram Live. “I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile, fu**in’ seeing him randomly cry, trying to distract his mind.”

On Friday, Metro Boomin dropped his album Heroes & Villains featuring a posthumous collaboration with Takeoff, who can be heard alongside A$AP Rocky on “Feel the Fiyaaaah!”