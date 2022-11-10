News Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Offset Delays Album After Takeoff's Death / 11.10.2022

Offset is putting his album on hold.

In the wake of Takeoff’s tragic death, his fellow Migos member has announced that he is delaying the project. Offset confirmed in a DM with a fan that his sophomore LP was being pushed back.

“It’s probably the last thing on your mind, but is your album still dropping Friday?” the fan asked in a screenshot of the exchange.

Offset surprisingly responded, writing, “No pushed back.” However, he did reveal a new release date.

Offset has pushed his solo album back that was originally supposed to drop this Friday. pic.twitter.com/fMxF2NMb31 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 9, 2022

Offset has not spoken out publicly in the wake of Takeoff’s death, but he did change his Instagram profile to honor his Migos brother, who was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.

Offset’s sophomore album was originally supposed to drop Friday. The project, which follows his 2019 solo debut Father of 4, has produced tracks including the Baby Keem-produced “54321″ and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

In a tragic turn of events, Takeoff’s funeral will now be held Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Offset and Quavo are expected to attend, along with thousands of family, friends, and fans. Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys will perform during the public memorial, which begins at noon. Tickets were released online, but the venue has reached capacity.