S.O.S.

SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Album Tracklist

By Devin
  /  12.05.2022

It’s finally happening.

On Friday, SZA will release her first album in five years, S.O.S. Fresh off her “SNL” performance, the singer has revealed the tracklist.

The 23-track set includes appearances from Don Toliver and Phoebe Bridgers. SZA reunites with her “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms,” while the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard is featured on the closer, “Forgiveless.”

Leading up to the album’s release, SZA dropped a series of hit singles including “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt.” She also debuted “Blind” during “SNL.”

“I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else,” she told Complex of the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl. “I really don’t know. It’s so bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s all over the place. It’s just where my heart is.”

S.O.S. arrives Friday. See the tracklist below.

S.O.S. Tracklist

1. “S.O.S.”
2. “Kill Bill”
3. “Seek & Destroy”
4. “Low”
5. “Love Language”
6. “Blind”
7. “Used” feat. Don Toliver
8. “Snooze”
9. “Notice Me”
10. “Gone Girl”
11. “Smoking on My Ex Pack”
12. “Ghost in the Machine” feat. Phoebe Bridgers
13. “FZF”
14. “Nobody Gets Me”
15. “Conceited”
16. “Special”
17. “Too Late”
18. “Far”
19. “Shirt”
20. “Open Arms” feat. Travis Scott
21. “I Hate U”
22. “Good Days”
23. “Forgiveless” feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

