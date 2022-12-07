Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Takeoff Murder Suspect Asks Judge for Money for Private Investigator

By Devin
  /  12.07.2022

The man accused of murdering Takeoff is mounting his defense.

Last week, police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark in connection with the fatal shooting of the Migos rapper outside a bowling alley in Houston.

Now TMZ reports that the 33-year-old man is asking a judge for money to hire a private investigator to help with his defense.

According to legal documents, Clark is seeking an initial sum of $5,000 because he is financially unable to cover the costs on his own. He has already identified an investigator who will work on the case for a reduced rate of $85/hour.

Clark’s family says it has spent all of its money on an attorney. However, Clark claims that a private investigator is needed in order to “properly investigate [Clark’s] case and to prepare effectively for trial.”

Clark was charged with murder and is currently being held on $2 million bond. If released, he will be on house arrest and will be barred from possessing firearms. He will also be prohibited from speaking with Takeoff’s family, J. Prince Jr. and boxer Shakur Stevenson, who was standing next to Takeoff moments before the deadly shooting.

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed after a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling on Nov. 1. During a news conference on Friday, Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said the shooting followed a dispute over a dice game, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

A second man, Cameron Joshua, 22, was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of felony possession of a weapon. Two others were injured in the shooting, including Quavo’s assistant.

