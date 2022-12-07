News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The Weeknd Previews New Song for 'Avatar' Sequel / 12.07.2022

The Weeknd is lending his voice to one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The singer has recorded “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” for Avatar: The Way of Water. Written by The Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia, along with Simon Franglen, the epic song soundtracks the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster.

Ahead of its release on Dec. 15, a snippet can be heard in a new trailer. “I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins / You give me strength,” sings Abel. “I’m with you either way / Nothing’s lost, no more pain / Just give me strength.”

More than a decade after the original film, Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on Friday, Dec. 16. The soundtrack will be released on Dec. 15 at noon PT.

The Weeknd is no stranger to movie soundtracks. He recorded “Often” for the 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey as well as “Pray for Me” for Black Panther.

It’s been a blockbuster year for The Weeknd. After closing out the first leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour, he will continue the global run next year. He has announced dates for Europe and Latin America, starting next summer.

He can also be heard on “Creepin'” off Metro Boomin’s new album Heroes & Villains.