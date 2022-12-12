News Rich Fury/Getty Images Rihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination for 'Lift Me Up' / 12.12.2022

Rihanna can add Golden Globe nominee to her résumé.

The singer has been nominated for her first Golden Globe for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song earned a nod for Original Song – Motion Picture at the 2023 ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Monday.

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” is nominated for ‘Best Song Motion Picture’ at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oBBnDgOYeG — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 🏈 (@gabgonebad) December 12, 2022

Rihanna is up against Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing. Other nominees in the category include “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

“Lift Me Up,” which serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, appears during the end credits of the sequel to the 2018 Marvel superhero blockbuster.

Taking to Twitter, Rihanna reacted to the exciting news. “God be showin out! 🙏🏿❤️ @goldenglobes,” she wrote.

“Lift Me Up,” co-written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, marks the first music from Rihanna in six years. She also contributed a second song, “Born Again,” for the soundtrack.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler revealed how they were able to land the superstar for the soundtrack. “Rihanna, man, we knew she was at a point in her life as well where she was focusing on different things–focused on business, motherhood, which is a big theme in our film. We were holding out hope that maybe it could work out and boy did it for this song,” he said.

Rihanna is setting the stage for her long-awaited comeback. She will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February amid the impending release of her ninth studio album.

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th Golden Globe Awards will air Tuesday, Jan. 10, on NBC.