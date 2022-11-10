New Music Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Rihanna Drops New Song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' / 11.10.2022

Rihanna keeps the new music coming.

After making her long-awaited return to music last month, the pop icon delivers a second song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The stirring ballad was produced by The-Dream and Ludwig Göransson, with writing from James Fauntleroy. “Just tell me what I need to do / I’d die and come back just to love you,” she sings on the powerful track.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack also features “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna’s first song in over six years, which serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But fans may have to wait a little longer for a new album from Rihanna. Just this week, she told the AP that her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance doesn’t necessarily mean that new music is imminent.

“Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” she said before teasing a “special project.”

In addition to Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By features appearances from Future, Tems, and Burna Boy. The sequel to Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster hits theaters today.