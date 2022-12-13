News RCA Records SZA Announces 'SOS Tour' / 12.13.2022

SZA is bringing SOS to a city near you.

Hot off the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, the singer has announced dates for an arena tour this spring with supporting act Omar Apollo.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city North American trek kicks off Feb. 21 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio before making stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, and Vancouver, wrapping at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on March 22.

“Time to take this shit on the road!” SZA told her Instagram followers.

The marks SZA’s first time touring venues of this size. She will perform music off her 2017 debut Ctrl and SOS, which is earning rave reviews and is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 275-300,000 units.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. local time.

SOS North American Tour Dates

Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Feb. 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Feb. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Feb. 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mar. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Mar. 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mar. 7 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mar. 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mar. 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mar. 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mar. 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mar. 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mar. 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mar. 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mar. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum