SZA Announces 'SOS Tour'
SZA is bringing SOS to a city near you.
Hot off the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, the singer has announced dates for an arena tour this spring with supporting act Omar Apollo.
Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city North American trek kicks off Feb. 21 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio before making stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, and Vancouver, wrapping at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on March 22.
“Time to take this shit on the road!” SZA told her Instagram followers.
The marks SZA’s first time touring venues of this size. She will perform music off her 2017 debut Ctrl and SOS, which is earning rave reviews and is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 275-300,000 units.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. local time.
SOS North American Tour Dates
Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Feb. 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Feb. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Feb. 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Mar. 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
Mar. 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Mar. 7 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mar. 9 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Mar. 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Mar. 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Mar. 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Mar. 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mar. 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Mar. 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mar. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum