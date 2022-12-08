New Music SZA's New Album 'SOS' Is Here / 12.08.2022

The wait is over.

After five long years, SZA returns with one of the most anticipated albums of the year, SOS. To make up for the delay, she comes through with 23 tracks, including appearances from Don Toliver and Phoebe Bridgers.

TDE’s First Lady reunites with her “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms,” while the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard can be heard on the closer, “Forgiveless.”

Leading up to the album’s release, SZA dropped a series of singles including “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” and “Shirt,” which she performed on “SNL” last weekend.

“I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else,” she told Complex of the follow-up to Ctrl. “I really don’t know. It’s so bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s all over the place. It’s just where my heart is.”

There are already plans for a deluxe edition, which could include a collaboration with Doja Cat, who was supposed to appear on “Shirt.” “I would love to get her on the deluxe. I would love to get a few people on the deluxe, hopefully, we’ll see,” she told Hot 97.

Stream SOS below.