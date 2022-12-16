News Sarah Morris/WireImage Kelsey Harris Says She Saw Tory Lanez Fire Gun at Megan Thee Stallion / 12.16.2022

Megan’s former best friend says she saw Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan Thee Stallion.

During a September interview that was played in court on Friday, Kelsey Nicole Harris recalled the July 2020 shooting, corroborating Megan’s prior testimony that Lanez opened fire on her during an argument following Kylie Jenner’s pool party.

The recording was played for jurors after Harris took the witness stand earlier this week and recanted most of her September statements implicating Lanez.

Harris originally told prosecutors a fight broke out inside the SUV and that she stepped in to defend Megan when Tory started disrespecting her.

“I said, ‘You’re not going to talk to my friend like that,'” Harris said, according to Rolling Stone. “Honestly when I argue, I can say things that are hurtful too.”

After Harris came to Meg’s defense, Tory reportedly told her, “My ni**a, I’ll shoot you.'” Harris said Tory “reached toward the middle console,” but didn’t pull anything.

Megan then got out of the SUV and returned before they continued fighting. “At this point they’re arguing about each other’s artistry. She’s telling him, ‘You’re only this and that because you’re on a remix with Jack Harlow.”

After telling his driver to pull over, Megan jumped out of the car again before Kelsey heard gunshots and saw Tory in the front seat firing the gun in Megan’s direction.

“I get out of my side and no sooner do you know, you start hearing gunshots going off,” she told prosecutors. “I looked up maybe about the second or third gunshot. You see Tory, he’s now in the front seat. I guess he must have jumped over in a smooth transition, and he’s leaning over the door, it’s open, and he’s leaning over the door, the front right passenger. He’s shooting over the top of the door.”

Kelsey said Megan was walking away from the car, but turned around by the third or fourth shot. “I would describe it as like a deer in headlights,” Harris said. “The way Tory was angling the gun, it wasn’t like straight, it was like, down, definitely in her direction.”

Once they all got back in the SUV, Kelsey texted Megan’s security, “911. Tory shot Meg.”

Friday marked the fifth day of the felony assault trial. If convicted as charged, Tory faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation back to Canada.