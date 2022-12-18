News 50 Cent Mocks Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Shooting Trial / 12.18.2022

50 Cent is once again inserting himself into the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case.

Amid the ongoing trial, the hip-hop mogul posted a meme showing a teary-eyed Megan from her Gayle King interview transforming into Jussie Smollett.

He appeared conflicted over whether the “Savage” rapper was telling the truth that she was shot by Lanez, comparing her to the disgraced former “Empire” star, who was convicted for making false reports to police that he was the victim of a hate crime.

“Damn i’m confused all this shit going around 🤷🏽‍♂️i don’t know what to think. LOL,” 50 wrote in his caption.

Damn i’m confused all this shit going around 🤷🏽‍♂️i don’t know what to think. LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt5d02B pic.twitter.com/SWVutQBtSm — 50cent (@50cent) December 17, 2022

But his comments didn’t go over well with many of his followers, who responded with backlash. “I’ve never seen so many black men hate a black woman, a woman who is victim !!! That’s not cool at all !!” commented one person, while another added, “Protect black women.”

This is not the first time 50 has mocked Megan. In the wake of the shooting in July 2020, he posted memes that poked fun at the incident, later apologizing to Megan.

“Damn I didn’t think this shit was real. It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology,” he said at the time. “I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

But 50 was back at it again this year, trolling Megan over her emotional interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” where she denied having a sexual relationship with Lanez.

“Now that I don’t believe, she had to think about her answer. SMH all this shit is crazy,” he commented.

Megan testified that Lanez shot her during the high-profile trial, which is set to resume on Monday. Her former best friend, Kelsey Harris, also identified Lanez as the shooter during a September interview that was played for jurors in court. Megan’s former bodyguard, Justin Edison, has reportedly gone missing ahead of his scheduled testimony in court.

Lanez has pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and 8 months in state prison.