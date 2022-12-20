News Leon Bennett/Getty Images Trey Songz Surrenders to Police Over Alleged Bowling Alley Assault / 12.20.2022

Trey Songz has turned himself in to police following an alleged altercation back in October.

The R&B singer was accused of punching two people in the face at a bowling alley, sending one of the alleged victims to the hospital.

According to TMZ, Trey showed up at an NYPD station a few weeks later to turn himself in. He was booked, given a desk appearance ticket for assault, and released.

It was previously reported that Trey allegedly punched a woman in the face and dragged her by the hair while inside a bowling alley bathroom. But now an alleged second victim has come forward, claiming Trey punched him in the eye. He reportedly refused medical treatment.

Trey has been cooperating with authorities, but denies any wrongdoing. “We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved,” Trey’s attorney, Mitch Schuster, told TMZ. “While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrong doing.”

Trey has a history of assault allegations. Earlier this year, he was sued for $20 million by a woman who claims he raped her, but the case was dismissed over a statute of limitations.

In August, Las Vegas authorities dropped a sexual assault investigation following an alleged incident that occurred at a Vegas hotel in November 2021.

On Saturday, Trey performed alongside Chris Brown, Jacquees, Jeremih, and 6LACK at the In My Feelz festival in Los Angeles.