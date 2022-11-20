News Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images Trey Songz Denies Assault Allegations / 11.20.2022

Trey Songz is facing more assault allegations.

A woman has accused the singer of punching her in the face, NYPD sources tell TMZ. She filed a police report in late October, alleging that Trey dragged her by the hair while inside a bowling alley bathroom. She was hospitalized for visible minor injuries.

Trey has denied the allegations, with his lawyer claiming he is a victim of extortion.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that [Trey] has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” said his attorney, Mitchell Schuster. “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

The alleged victim works at the bowling alley, but other details remain unclear. The woman recognized Trey and identified him to the police after the fact. An investigation is ongoing and cops have expressed interest in speaking with Trey.

This is the latest accusation Trey has faced. Earlier this year, he was sued for $20 million by a woman who claims he raped her, but the case was dismissed over a statute of limitations.

In August, Las Vegas authorities dropped a sexual assault investigation following an alleged incident that occurred at a Vegas hotel in November 2021.