News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Offset Says He's Struggling to Smile After Takeoff's Death / 12.22.2022

The grieving process hasn’t been easy for Offset.

Nearly two months since Takeoff’s death, the Migos rapper reveals that he’s still having a hard time processing the devastating loss.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Offset shared a photo of his cousin and said that he’s been struggling to find happiness in the wake of the Nov. 1 tragedy.

“Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up,” he tweeted.

Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up pic.twitter.com/3GHleHUvpT — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 21, 2022

Offset previously said he’s been in a “dark place” since losing his cousin in a deadly shooting in Houston, but he’s been trying to carry on with his life.

Earlier this month, he returned to the stage for the first time since Takeoff’s death at an Art Basel event in Miami during which he paid tribute to Takeoff.

Offset, who delayed his album in the wake of Takeoff’s death, previously opened up about the “unbearable” loss. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he wrote in one tribute, adding, “Not a day go by man this shit still unreal to me.”

Cardi B has been doing her best to cheer up her husband, including a trip to Jamaica for his 31st birthday.

“We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she told fans. “I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile, fu**in’ seeing him randomly cry, trying to distract his mind.”

Takeoff was shot and killed following a dispute outside a bowling alley in Houston, which injured two others. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting. A second man was also arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon.