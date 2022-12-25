News Getty Images Adele Sends Love to Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict / 12.25.2022

Adele is sending her love to Megan Thee Stallion.

Just hours after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting the “Savage” rapper, the British songstress reacted to the verdict during her “Weekends With Adele” residency in Las Vegas on Friday.

She began by recalling a viral mashup of Megan performing choreography to her hit “Body,” which was edited to look like she was dancing to Adele’s song “Water Under the Bridge.”

The 15-time Grammy winner then appeared to address Megan’s court victory. “Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg the Stallion a very, very merry, merry Christmas!” she said as the crowd cheered.

“Girl, get your peace. Do whatever you want now, baby! I love ya!” she said before blowing a kiss.

Adele wishes Megan Thee Stallion a “very, very Merry, Merry Christmas” to loud cheers pic.twitter.com/utoJ0ag8qE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 24, 2022

On Friday, a Los Angeles jury found Tory guilty in the 2020 shooting of Megan. He was convicted on on all three charges against him-assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

While Adele was celebrating, Tory’s family was outraged by the conviction. His father shouted out in court as the verdict was read, later lashing out at Megan’s team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z.

“I just stood here in this Los Angeles county and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen,” Sonstar Peterson told reporters outside the courthouse.

Tory faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation to his home country of Canada when he is sentenced on Jan. 27.