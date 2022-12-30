News Getty Images Tory Lanez Apologizes to Kelsey Harris in Leaked Jail Phone Call / 12.30.2022

A phone call that was used as evidence in the Tory Lanez trial has leaked.

The Toronto rapper, who was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion following a nearly two-week trial, made the call while awaiting bail in a Los Angeles jail following the July 2020 incident.

During the nearly five-minute conversation, shared online by YouTuber Nique at Nite, Tory apologizes to Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Nicole Harris, who was outside Cedars-Sinai, the hospital where Megan was taken after being shot in the feet. He also admits that he was drunk the night of the shooting.

“I know she’s probably never ever going to talk to me again, but I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so fu**ing drunk,” he tells Harris. “I didn’t even know what the f**k was going on, bro. I would never do some shit like that. I was just so fu**ing drunk, I didn’t even understand what the f**k was going on. Regardless, that’s not gonna make anything right.”

He continues to apologize. “I’m deeply sorry. I never even move like that, bro. I never move like that at all. For real, for real.”

Kelsey acknowledges his apology, saying, “It was a lot that happened.”

“I feel crazy, but what happened happened already, I can’t take it back,” Tory continues. “I’m just telling y’all, I’m sorry, bruh. I was just too drunk bruh.”

He claims he had five shots at Kylie Jenner’s house and didn’t recall what they were arguing about before the shooting. He also asks Kelsey to call his security guard and driver, Jaquan Smith, to help bail him out.

Kelsey tells him that a report of the shooting has already gone public and Megan’s team “is on top of this.”

“If anything, the only ni**a that’s gonna get this backlash is me. It’s not gon’ be her,” he says. “Regardless if I get out of here today or not, I just want to let y’all know, bro, I’m sorry… I never would have did that shit if I wasn’t that drunk.”

I can easily confirm that the audio floating around of Tory Lanez’s jail call to Kelsey, the gunshots, Kelsey’s interview with prosecutors etc are authentic. Court can release exhibits after trials, and that’s what happened here. I don’t have my own copies yet but will soon. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 30, 2022

Meghann Cuniff, a legal reporter who was in the courtroom during the trial, confirmed that the leaked call was authentic. “I can easily confirm that the audio floating around of Tory Lanez’s jail call to Kelsey, the gunshots, Kelsey’s interview with prosecutors etc are authentic,” she tweeted. “Court can release exhibits after trials, and that’s what happened here.”

Following a trial that lasted nearly two weeks, a Los Angeles jury convicted Tory on all three charges against him: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation when he is sentenced on Jan. 27.