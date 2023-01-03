News Gucci Mane's Artist Mac Critter Arrested for Murder / 01.03.2023

Gucci Mane’s artist Mac Critter is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge.

The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Memphis last month.

According to the Memphis Police affidavit, obtained by ABC24, officers responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 where they found Markeith Taylor dead at the scene. A witness told police that an SUV with four men pulled into a vacant lot. A man identified as Bates called out to the victim, who walked over as the four men pulled out guns.

At 11:57 am, Officers responded to a shooting in the 600 Block of Wells Avenue. A male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/EC76OSliQR — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 21, 2022

One man, identified as Gary Taylor, allegedly shot the victim several times and continued firing after the victim had fallen to the ground. The men then fled in the SUV.

Bates was officially charged on Dec. 29 and remains in custody at Shelby County Jail, reports TMZ. Taylor also faces a charge of first-degree murder.

According to the police affidavits, both Bates and Taylor are known gang members.

In the wake of Bates’ arrest, someone on his team shared a message on Instagram. “Mac said he will be home real soon,” read the post. “Some small to giant … He wanna thank all his fans for supporting him from day 1!!!!”

The 25-year-old signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in October and collaborated with him on songs like “Dawg” and “Shit Crazy (Remix).”

It’s been a difficult month for Gucci. He recently mourned the death of his artist Big Scarr, who fatally overdosed on Dec. 22.