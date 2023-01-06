News Leon Bennett/Getty Images 50 Cent Is Turning Eminem's '8 Mile' Into a Television Series / 01.06.2023

50 Cent is planning to bring 8 Mile to television.

The hip-hop mogul has shared his plans to turn the 2002 blockbuster starring Eminem into a television series.

“I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television,” the “Power” executive producer revealed during an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3.

Plans are already “in motion” and Eminem is involved in the process. “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hunnid,” said 50.

50 Cent says he’s working on a 8 Mile TV show for Eminem with Big Boy 👀 Need it or keep it ? pic.twitter.com/GwLPomaTgW — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 6, 2023

50 described his 8 Mile reboot as a “modern version” akin to “Bel-Air,” the reimagined version of the ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

8 Mile was released in 2002 and marked Eminem’s feature film debut. The autobiographical movie, inspired by Eminem’s life, also starred Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy, and Kim Basinger. It was a critical and box office success, earning $242.9 million worldwide.

Eminem went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song for the movie’s “Lose Yourself.”

50’s track record in television speaks for itself. His Starz crime drama “Power” aired for six seasons before spawning several spin-offs, including “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Force,” and “Power Book V: Influence.”

Additionally, 50 is working on an anthology series called “A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case”,” based on Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial. Last year, he split with Starz and signed a three-project partnership with Lusid Media, which includes an unscripted true crime series for Peacock.

50 has a big year ahead including new movies, TV shows, and new music. “Im gonna remind people i’m nice this year. New Music 🎼New Tv 📺New movie 🎥 let’s go!” he said.