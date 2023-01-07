News Craig Barritt/Getty Images Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Reportedly Break Up Again / 01.07.2023

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are going into the new year single.

The couple has reportedly split once again after they were seen celebrating the holidays separately, Us Weekly reports.

Travis was MIA as Kylie rang in the new year in Aspen with their 4-year-old daughter Stormi and friends including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Stassie Karanikolaou.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” says a source. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

The Houston rapper, 31, and beauty mogul, 25, were most recently spotted at Art Basel in Miami in early December. The two reportedly “packed on the PDA” before Travis took the stage to perform at a private party.

The couple has had an on and off relationship, which began after they met at Coachella in 2017. They rekindled their romance in early 2020 before welcoming their second child, a boy, in February of last year.

In October, Travis sparked cheating rumors when Instagram model Rojean Kar claimed she was on set of a music video Travis was directing. However, he went on to deny that he was involved in any scandal.

“It’s a lot of weird shit going on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video.”

He continued, “I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Travis has been focused on his music. He is expected to release Utopia, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld, later this year.