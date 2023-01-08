NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

By Devin
  /  01.08.2023

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a married man.

The Louisiana rapper reportedly wed his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes in a private ceremony in Utah on Saturday, Jan. 7.

A record from the Utah County Clerk shows a marriage license was issued on Jan. 7 for YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, and Hayes.

The 23-year-old MC previously alluded to his nuptials. “I’m getting married January 7th,” he said on Instagram Live. “I’m happier than a motherfu**er. I’ve been waiting on this my whole life.”

Jazlyn has documented the preparations for her wedding day, including photos of her bridal dress shopping and white florals.

The couple, who got engaged last year, shares two children including a baby boy, who was born in September, and a 1-year-old daughter named Alice.

YoungBoy is also a father to eight other children with seven women including Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, and actress Drea Symone.

On Friday, YoungBoy released his new album I Rest My Case, his first since signing with Motown Records.

News
NBA YoungBoy

TRENDING
News

50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $8 Million for World Cup Performance

Em’s team passed on the lucrative offer.
By Devin
01.07.2023
News

Jhené Aiko Shares New Glimpse of 2-Month-Old Son with Big Sean

The couple welcomed their first child together in November.
By Devin
01.04.2023
News

NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

The couple reportedly tied the knot Saturday in Utah.
By Devin
01.08.2023
News

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Reportedly Break Up Again

The couple reportedly split after spending the holidays separately.
By Devin
01.07.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories