Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight's Lawyer Ahead of Court Hearing

Tory Lanez has new legal representation.

Following his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, the disgraced rapper has reportedly parted ways with the lawyer who represented him during the case, George Mgdesyan.

According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, who covered the high-profile trial, Lanez has hired David Kenner, the famed criminal defense attorney whose clients have included former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight. Kenner also represented Snoop Dogg during his 1996 murder trial, for which he was acquitted.

“Regarding Tory Lanez’s Tuesday court date, yes, there is a date listed on the jail roster,” Cuniff tweeted. “It’s not on Judge Herriford’s calendar, and he’s got a bunch of other stuff at the time. Attorney David Kenner confirmed to me last week he’s now representing Tory.”

Kenner is a longtime criminal defense attorney whose clients include former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

On Dec. 23, Lanez was found guilty in the July 2020 shooting of the “Savage” rapper. Following a nine-day trial and seven hours of deliberations, a Los Angeles jury convicted him on all three counts-assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. While Kenner’s hiring may be part of an attempt to overturn Lanez’s conviction, “any post-conviction motion regarding false evidence or witness testimony is very unlikely to come this quick,” claims Cuniff.

Lanez, who has remained behind bars since his conviction, faces up to 22 years in prison and could be deported to his home country of Canada when he is sentenced on Jan. 27.