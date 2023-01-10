News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed As He Seeks New Trial / 01.10.2023

Tory Lanez’s sentencing has been pushed back as he prepares to ask for a new trial.

The Toronto rapper appeared in court Tuesday for the first time since he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The judge acknowledged his new lawyer David Kenner, who has represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight, and agreed to push his sentencing back from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 at the earliest.

According to Rolling Stone, Kenner is preparing to file a motion for a new trial and a separate motion to dissolve the protective order barring Lanez from discussing the case.

“We look forward to litigating the motion for new trial,” Kenner told reporters. “We are very confident.”

Lanez wore an orange jail jumpsuit with a white rosary around his neck during his court appearance. He acknowledged his supporters including his father and stepmother and only spoke to confirm his new legal representation.

Kenner represented Snoop Dogg during his 1996 murder trial, for which he was acquitted. He also defended Suge Knight during a wrongful death suit brought in connection to the death of Terry Carter, which ended with a mistrial. Lanez was previously represented by George Mgdesyan, who said he willingly stepped aside to make way for Kenner.

On Dec. 23, following a two-week trial, Lanez was found guilty on three counts–assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation when he is sentenced.