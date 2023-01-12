PARTYNEXTDOOR performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

PARTYNEXTDOOR Returns with New Single 'Her Old Friends'

By Devin
  /  01.12.2023

It’s PARTY time.

PARTYNEXTDOOR has kept a low profile over the last few years, but the OVO Sound singer-songwriter returns for the new year with a brand new single.

On “Her Old Friends,” produced by OG Parker, the R&B crooner brings more of the R&B vibes that fans have come to know and love.

“F**k all my bitches old friends / Y’all let a girl f**k anybody,” he sings. “She out here catchin’ every body / Told her not to lean on anybody / Told not to be seen with anybody.”

It’s been nearly three years since PARTYNEXTDOOR’s last album Partymobile, which featured Rihanna and Drake. In the meantime, the Canadian crooner has collaborated with OG Parker (“No Fuss”) and Preme (“Make a Mall”). He most recently linked with Diddy on the latter’s single “Sex in the Porsche.”

Get into PND’s new vibration below.

New Music
PARTYNEXTDOOR

