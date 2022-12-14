New Music Daniel Prakopcyk/Jack McKain Diddy and PARTYNEXTDOOR Team Up on 'Sex in the Porsche' / 12.14.2022

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

It’s been an eventful week for Diddy and he’s not letting up. After announcing the surprise arrival of his daughter, the billionaire rap icon comes through with his new single “Sex in the Porsche” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Over a smooth beat, produced by Nyan and Diddy, PND sets the seductive mood while Puff pays homage to his past on his verse.

“I invented champagne, making love in the rain / No way out, this might be the last train,” he raps. “Yo, don’t leave your girl ’round me / True player for real, ask Puff Daddy.”

“Sex in the Porsche” is the second single from Diddy’s upcoming Love Records debut album, due out early next year. It follows “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller, which topped Mediabase’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and spawned the “Queens Remix” with Ashanti and Yung Miami.

Earlier in the week, Diddy took to Twitter to address his relationship status with Miami following news that he fathered a baby girl. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop.”