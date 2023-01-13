Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival

Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori in Secret Ceremony

Kanye West is keeping his love locked down.

The rapper reportedly married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Censori, who is Australian, has worked as an architectural designer for Yeezy since 2020. The two reportedly exchanged rings during some sort of wedding ceremony. However, it doesn’t appear that they have filed a marriage certificate to make their union legal.

But that hasn’t stopped the couple from acting like husband and wife. They were seen wearing bands on their ring fingers while dining at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Monday. “The ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony,” writes TMZ.

Last month, West released a song titled “Censori Overload,” an apparent nod to his new wife. “And the Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex til marriage,'” he raps on the track.

The surprise wedding comes two months after Ye settled his divorce from Kim Kardashian after seven years of marriage.

The 45-year-old has been linked to several women since his divorce including Julia Fox, Juliana Nalú, Chaney Jones, and Candice Swanepoel.

