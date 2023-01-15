News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Juice WRLD's Ex-Girlfriend Ally Lotti Arrested for Drugs and Theft / 01.15.2023

Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend has been busted for drug possession and theft.

Ally Lotti, born Alicia L. Leon, was arrested Saturday morning on three charges including possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of property, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office in West Memphis, Ark.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody around 1 a.m. and was released from the Crittenden County Detention Center eight hours later after posting her $2500 bond.

Lil Bibby, who signed Juice WRLD to his Grade A Productions label in 2017, reacted to Lotti’s arrest. “Damn, Meth? Free Ally,” he commented on DJ Akademiks’ Instagram page.

Lotti’s 19-year-old boyfriend, Carter Jamison, was also arrested for theft of property and has been released.

Juice WRLD and Ally started dating in November 2018. Their relationship inspired several of Juice’s songs including “Flaws and Sins,” “Won’t Let Go,” and “She’s the One.”

It’s been three years since Juice WRLD’s death, but his legacy lives on. Last month, his estate released his latest posthumous single “Face 2 Face” and honored him during the second annual Juice WRLD Day in Chicago, which brought out over 18,000 fans.