Iggy Azalea attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea Shuts Down Report That She Made $300,000 in 24 Hours on OnlyFans

By Devin
  /  01.17.2023

Iggy Azalea joined OnlyFans last week and business is already booming.

An unconfirmed report claimed that the Aussie rapper made a whopping $307,000 in the first 24 hours since she launched her own page on the content subscription service.

But Iggy took to Twitter to set the record straight, denying that the number is accurate.

“Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air,” she tweeted.

While she did not reveal her earnings, she seems happy with the way things are going.

“I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog,” she said. “Amounts being reported don’t come from a valid source.”

Added Iggy, “Thanks to everyone supporting me. Crazy excited for where things go! Hot ass summer on the way!”

Back in November, Iggy sold her master recording and publishing catalog to Domain Capital in a deal that was reportedly valued in the eight figures.

On Friday, Iggy officially joined OnlyFans where she will release content as part of her “Hotter Than Hell” mixed media project. For the monthly $25 subscription fee, fans will receive first-look access to photos, videos, merchandise, and more.

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!” she told Variety while announcing the partnership. “Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on.”

OnlyFans has become a lucrative source of revenue for celebrities including Bhad Bhabie, who earned a record-breaking $1 million in just six hours.

News
Iggy Azalea

